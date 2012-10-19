Jupiter Energy Ltd lags on analyst revisions among
39 companies in Australia's energy sector tracked by at least
three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The Kazakhstan-focused oil exploration and production
company has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 1, the
lowest in the sector. This score has declined 75 points over the
past 30 days.
The company's full-year free cash flow declined A$3 million
to a negative A$17 million as of June 2012. Its net loss
declined 20 percent to A$4 million during the same period.
Two of three analysts have cut their EPS estimates on the
firm for 2013 by an average of 18 percent since Oct. 18 while
both analysts tracking the firm's EPS for 2014 have cut their
estimates by an average of 48 percent.
Jupiter Energy has low Relative Valuation (RV) and
SmartHoldings (SH) scores of 2 and 9 respectively. The lower the
RV score, the more expensive the stock, while a low SH score
suggests a potential decline in institutional ownership. It has
a low Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 1, suggesting poor earnings
sustainability.
All the three analysts tracking the stock rate it a "buy" or
"strong buy".
The stock is up nearly 39 percent so far this year, while
the broader index is up nearly 4 percent for the same
period as of Thursday's close.
On the other end of the spectrum, Carabella Resources
leads the sector with an ARM score of 99.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease, in institutional ownership.
A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings
sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past
operating performance.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Jijo Jacob)