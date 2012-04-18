* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/vyw67s

Indonesian pharmaceutical firm Kalbe Farma, which is trading near its 200-day exponential moving average, could get support and reverse, technicals suggest.

Williams % R, a momentum tool measuring overbought and oversold levels, is at 82. A level above 80 indicates oversold levels, while a reading below 20 suggests overbought levels.

The stochastics oscillator suggests the stock is in the oversold zone, with its %D line approaching 20.

The stock is down nearly 3 percent over the past week, against a marginal rise in the broader index. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Suni Nair)