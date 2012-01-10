Shares of Thailand's Karmarts Pcl touched a
fresh 52-week high on Tuesday and have seen a nine-fold jump in
the past one year, but its charts suggest the bull-run could end
soon.
The stock's Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum
oscillator, shows a negative divergence on the daily chart.
A negative divergence occurs when a stock touches a new high
but its technical indicators such as RSI moves lower, indicating
an impending reversal in the stock price.
Average Directional Index, which measures the strength of
the current trend, is at a high level of 68. In most cases, a
reading above 50 indicates that a stock is over-bought.
The distributor of natural gas vehicles also has a poor
StarMine Valuation-Momentum percentile score of 25.
For a technical view: link.reuters.com/taw85s
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Valuation-Momentum provides a 1-100 percentile
ranking of stocks, based on a combination of two valuation and
momentum metrics.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)