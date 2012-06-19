(Refiles to fix tag in headline)
* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/tuf88s
Shares of Keppel Telecom, which have fallen sharply
since April this year, looks set to reverse, technical charts
suggest.
The stock has cut its 20-day exponential moving average
upwards on Tuesday, a positive sign.
The Relative strength index (RSI) indicator shows a bullish
divergence as it has made a 14-day high, while the stock has
not.
The MACD is bullish as it is trading above the signal line.
The stock is down 1.43 percent over the past week, while the
broader index is up 1.31 percent for the same period,
as of Monday's close.
The stock is up over 3 percent on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)