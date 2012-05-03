UPDATE 6-Oil prices fall as U.S. crude inventories rise further
* LBBW cuts year-end Brent price forecast by $5 to $55/bbl (Adds further OPEC compliance news, updates prices)
Shares of Singapore's Keppel Corp, which have fallen sharply since mid-April, look set to reverse, technicals suggest.
The stock found support at its 50-day exponential moving average, and formed a Doji candlestick pattern on Wednesday. A Doji candlestick pattern suggests a potential reversal.
The stochastics oscillator % K line has cut the % D line in the oversold zone, a positive sign.
The stock is down 1.42 percent over the past week, while the broader index is up more than 1 percent, based on Thursday's close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)
MILAN, Feb 24 Hampered by persistent political risks and sluggish economic growth, Europe's equity markets have disappointed investors for years.
LONDON, Feb 24 OPEC has so far surprised the market by showing record compliance with oil-output curbs and could do so further in coming months as the biggest laggards - the United Arab Emirates and Iraq - pledge to catch up quickly with their targets.