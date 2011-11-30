Khonburi Sugar is the most attractive stock in
terms of valuations out of 90 companies in Thailand, Thomson
Reuters StarMine data shows.
The sugar miller has the highest Val-Mo score of 100. The
stock has an intrinsic value of 34.11 baht and is currently
trading at about one-third of this at 11.40 baht. The
data covers companies tracked by at least three analysts.
The stock trades at EV/EBIDTA of 3.4 compared with the
consumer staples sector average of 11.6.
Shares in Khonburi have rallied more than 40 percent since
hitting a year-low of 7.95 baht in early October.
Bangkok Expressway also looks attractive in terms
of valuation. It is the only other stock to have a StarMine
Val-Mo score of 100. It currently trades at close to a third of
its StarMine Intrinsic Value of 49.76 baht. Of the 10 analysts
who track the stock, five rate it at "strong buy".
CONTEXT:
The sugar miller, which went public in May, last week
reported a net profit of 801 million baht ($25.6 million) for
its year ended September, almost five times higher than last
year, helped by higher cane production and lower operating
costs.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of value
and momentum metrics. On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine
adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS
forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends
to determine the valuation.
