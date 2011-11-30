Khonburi Sugar is the most attractive stock in terms of valuations out of 90 companies in Thailand, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The sugar miller has the highest Val-Mo score of 100. The stock has an intrinsic value of 34.11 baht and is currently trading at about one-third of this at 11.40 baht. The data covers companies tracked by at least three analysts.

The stock trades at EV/EBIDTA of 3.4 compared with the consumer staples sector average of 11.6.

Shares in Khonburi have rallied more than 40 percent since hitting a year-low of 7.95 baht in early October.

Bangkok Expressway also looks attractive in terms of valuation. It is the only other stock to have a StarMine Val-Mo score of 100. It currently trades at close to a third of its StarMine Intrinsic Value of 49.76 baht. Of the 10 analysts who track the stock, five rate it at "strong buy".

CONTEXT:

The sugar miller, which went public in May, last week reported a net profit of 801 million baht ($25.6 million) for its year ended September, almost five times higher than last year, helped by higher cane production and lower operating costs.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of value and momentum metrics. On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)