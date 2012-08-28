* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/pep32t Shares of Kingsrose Mining, which are down nearly 3 percent on Tuesday, could fall further, technical charts suggest.

The stock, which saw a sharp rise of more than 10 percent in the last week, faces strong resistance at its 200-day exponential moving average.

The Stochastics oscillator %K line has cut below the %D line, which is a negative sign.

The Money Flow Index is at 81. A reading above 80 suggests an overbought zone.

The stock is up nearly 9 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 3.25 percent, as of Monday's close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)