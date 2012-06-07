* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/zak68s

Shares of Indonesia's Krakatau Steel, which are down by more than 15 percent over the past month, look set for a reversal, technicals suggest.

The Trend Intensity indicator, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal is at 46 on Thursday. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.

Three white candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three white soldiers, the steady upward pattern is bullish.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossing above 30 from a bottoming formation is a bullish sign.

The stock is up more than 3 percent over the week, while the broader index is up nearly 1 percent for the same period. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)