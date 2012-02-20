Singapore's Lian Beng Group trades at a huge discount to its mean price target, the widest among 22 stocks that have a StarMine Earnings Quality score greater than 70 and are tracked by at least three analysts.

Shares of the construction firm have a mean price target of S$0.67 and currently trade at a 42 percent discount.

At current levels, the stock looks attractive and trades close to a fifth of its StarMine Intrinsic Value of S$1.66. It has a price-earnings/growth ratio of 0.27.

The two other stocks trading at big discounts - around 20 percent each - to mean price targets and with sustainable earnings in the near future are Osim International and Ara Asset Management.

Lian Beng has an overall 'strong buy' recommendation while Osim and Ara Asset Management have 'buy' ratings.

CONTEXT:

Ara Asset Management is a property fund manager and Osim International manufactures massage chairs.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality (EQ) model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

StarMine's Intrinsic Value adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Sunil Nair)