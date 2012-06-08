BRIEF-HSBC Bank Canada qtrly basic shr $0.36
* Qtrly net interest income was $282 million, which was in line with Q4 of 2015
Shares of Indonesian developer Lippo Karawaci, which are down more than 6 percent over the past month, look set for more falls, technicals suggest.
The stock has cut below its 100-day Exponential Moving Average on Friday, which is a negative sign.
The Trend Intensity (TI) is at 16 and advancing, which suggests the start of a new down trend.
A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signals the potential formation of a new trend.
The Relative Strength Index is at its 14-day low, which is also bearish.
The stock is down 3.8 percent over the past week, while the broader index is up 0.20 percent for the same period as of Thursday.
CONTEXT:
Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using geometrical averages of historical data. It is an intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout points in a single indicator. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
HONG KONG, Feb 21 HSBC Holdings' 2016 pre-tax profit fell 62 percent, below analysts' estimates, as it grappled with slowing economic growth in its core markets of Hong Kong and Britain and took one-time charges related to some of its businesses.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Singaporean Banks Report Card 2016 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894538 SINGAPORE, February 20 (Fitch) The 'AA-' credit ratings and Stable Outlooks on Singapore's local banks will continue to be supported by their adequate profitability, disciplined funding and liquidity and strong capitalisation, despite weaker asset quality, says Fitch Ratings. The credit profiles of the three banks - DBS Grou