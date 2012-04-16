London Sumatra emerges as a stand-out performer based on analyst revisions among 16 companies in Indonesia's consumer staples sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The planter has an analyst revision model (ARM) score of 98 and analysts have raised EPS estimates on the company by 1 percent for the year ending 2012 over the past month.

It also has an Earnings Quality score of 86.

Fifteen out of 18 analysts tracking the stock have either strong buy or buy recommendations while three have hold ratings.

The stock has a SmartHoldings score of 90, suggesting an expected increase in institutional ownership.

It stock is up 11.6 percent over the past month, against a 3.76 percent rise in the broader index.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)