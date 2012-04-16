London Sumatra emerges as a stand-out performer
based on analyst revisions among 16 companies in Indonesia's
consumer staples sector tracked by at least three analysts, data
from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The planter has an analyst revision model (ARM) score of 98
and analysts have raised EPS estimates on the company by 1
percent for the year ending 2012 over the past month.
It also has an Earnings Quality score of 86.
Fifteen out of 18 analysts tracking the stock have either
strong buy or buy recommendations while three have hold ratings.
The stock has a SmartHoldings score of 90, suggesting an
expected increase in institutional ownership.
It stock is up 11.6 percent over the past month, against a
3.76 percent rise in the broader index.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates
strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on
a company's past operating performance.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)