Luckytex (Thailand) Pcl looks the most attractive among the 118 stocks in the country's consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The textile firm trades at less than a third of its intrinsic value of 196.69 baht as calculated by StarMine.

It also leads the sector with a Value-Momentum score of 97.

The company has a SmartHoldings percentile score of 84, indicating potential increase in institutional interest.

The stock is currently not tracked by analysts.

Year-to-date, it is up more than 9 percent compared to an over-16 percent rise in the benchmark index.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of value and momentum metrics.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)