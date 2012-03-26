Luckytex (Thailand) Pcl looks the most attractive
among the 118 stocks in the country's consumer discretionary
sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The textile firm trades at less than a third of its
intrinsic value of 196.69 baht as calculated by StarMine.
It also leads the sector with a Value-Momentum score of 97.
The company has a SmartHoldings percentile score of 84,
indicating potential increase in institutional interest.
The stock is currently not tracked by analysts.
Year-to-date, it is up more than 9 percent compared to an
over-16 percent rise in the benchmark index.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) model provides a 1-100
percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a
combination of value and momentum metrics.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the
usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses
the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the
valuation.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)