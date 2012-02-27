Thailand's Major Cineplex Group Pcl is trading
near resistance levels but could break out, technical charts
suggest.
The lifestyle and entertainment company is on an uptrend,
trading above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving average. It
recently made a Golden Cross, where the 50-day moving average
crossed the 200-day moving average on the upside.
The stock has formed an ascending triangle pattern, a
bullish formation that forms during an uptrend, and is
considered a continuation pattern.
An ascending triangle has a definitive bullish bias before
the actual breakout, unlike a symmetrical triangle, which is a
neutral pattern.
The Average Directional Index, an indicator which measures
the strength of a trend, is at 37, indicating a strong uptrend.
However, failure to break the resistance level of 16.10 baht
could push the stock lower to its first support level of 15.30
baht.
On Monday, the stock was trading at 15.90 baht.
Year-to-date, the stock is up close to 10 percent, nearly
at par with the benchmark SET index which is up 9.5
percent.
For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/put76s
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Sunil Nair)