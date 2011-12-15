Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad, Dialog Group
Berhad and Malaysia Building Society Berhad
are showing accelerating EPS growth in Malaysia, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The companies have got 3-year EPS growth of more than 15
percent, with their trailing 12-month EPS growth rate higher
than 3-year EPS growth rate. The companies' most recent interim
period EPS growth rate is higher than the trailing 12 months
value.
Also their current year EPS estimates show a recent upward
trend, which is also higher than the estimates from eight weeks
ago. These factors indicate accelerating growth in EPS.
These stocks have outperformed their sectors in the last one
month, suggesting improving price momentum.
For a related graphic click: link.reuters.com/heb65s
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)