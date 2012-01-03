"Dogs" of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index -- the top 10 dividend-yield stocks as of the start of 2011 -- have risen by an average of 12.8 percent while the broader index rose about 0.75 percent, data from Thomson Reuters shows.

"Dogs of the index" is a strategy of buying stocks in the index with the highest dividend yield at the start of a year.

For 2011, the top three performers of the index -- Digi.com , Petronas Dangangan Berhad and Telekom Malaysia Berhad -- were all "Dogs of the index" stocks.

At the start of 2012, Maxis Berhad leads the pack of 10 stocks on the index, with the highest dividend yield of 5.84.

For a link on a table showing the "Dogs of the index" as of Jan. 3, click: r.reuters.com/zab85s (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)