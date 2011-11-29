Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings and Malaysian Airline System are among the worst ranked companies in the country, based on a combination of metrics tracked by Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Malaysia Marine has a StarMine Val-Mo score of 9, while Malaysia Airline has a score of 3. StarMine's Earnings Quality model rates Malaysia Marine at 7, while the airline is at the bottom with a score of 1.

The data covers companies tracked by at least three analysts.

StarMine pegs Malaysia Marine's intrinsic value at 3.0 ringgit per share versus Tuesday's share price of 5.6 ringgit.

Since Nov. 18, seven out of 15 analysts have cut their full-year EPS estimates on the company by 10.8 percent.

CONTEXT:

Malaysia Marine, majority-owned by Malaysian shipper MISC , provides heavy engineering and marine services, mainly to the oil and gas sector. The firm's July-Sept net profit rose nearly 3.0 percent.

Malaysian Airline swung to a third-quarter net loss of 477.6 million ringgit from a profit of 233.2 million a year ago.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

The Earnings Quality score look at whether the composition of a company's earnings in the recent past is robust enough for its growth rate to be sustainable. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Anshuman Daga)