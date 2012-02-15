Feb 15 Malaysian Resources Corp. has emerged as the worst performer among 23 stocks in the country's industrial sector based on analysts' earnings downgrades over the past week, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes stocks covered by at least three analysts.

Since February 9, eight out of 11 analysts have cut their earnings per share estimates for the construction company by an average of 14.7 percent for the year ending December 2012.

Malaysian Resources also has a low StarMine Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 18, indicating poor earnings sustainability. It also has a low Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 7 and a Relative Valuation (RV) score of 5.

CONTEXT:

Last week, Malaysian Resources said October-December net profit fell to 26.11 million Malaysian ringgit ($8.6 million) from 41.5 million ringgit a year ago.

Earnings Quality is a 1-100 percentile score of stocks in a particular region. A high EQ score indicates strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on past operating performance.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region. The higher the RV, the cheaper the stock. ($1 = 3.0460 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)