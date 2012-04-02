Shares in Malaysian Pacific Industries have seen
the biggest jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume
among the country's technology companies, Thomson Reuters data
shows.
The stock's 5-day average volume surged to nearly 295,000
shares, more than twice its 30-day average volume of over
121,000 shares. The data is based on Friday's close.
Technically, the stock has cut its 20-day Exponential Moving
Average last week and is currently trading below it.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is negative and
just above the signal line.
Relative Strength Index is at a 14-day low, which is a
negative sign.
The stock is down 0.32 percent on Monday, while the broader
index is up 0.27 percent.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)