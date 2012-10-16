* For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/dac43t
Shares of Manila Water, which had a sharp rise over
the past month, could reverse, technical charts suggest.
The stock price has fallen below the Parabolic SAR (Stop and
Reverse) points on Tuesday, which is a negative sign.
The Trend Intensity indicator has started to decline and is
at 36.
A market is trending -- bullishly or bearishly -- when Trend
Intensity is advancing. A trend is over when the signal
declines. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.
Also, the RSI has fallen below 70 from a topping formation
and is bearish.
The stock is up more than 7 percent over the past month,
while the broader index has gained 1.14 percent in the
same period, as of Monday's close.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)