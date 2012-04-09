Shares of Malaysia Marine, which are down by more
than 5 percent year-to-date, looks set for a further downside,
technical charts suggest.
The stock has formed a potential descending triangle
pattern. The descending triangle is a bearish formation that
usually forms during a downtrend as a continuation pattern.
Its Moving Average Convergence Divergence has entered the
negative zone and is below the signal line.
Relative Strength Index is at a 14-day low, which is a
negative sign.
Its Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator has plunged
below -100, suggesting a downtrend.
The stock is down about 0.75 percent on Monday while the
broader index is down 0.47 percent.
For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/cum57s
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)