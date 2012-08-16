Masterskill Education lags on analyst revisions among 19 firms in Malaysia's consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 15 and an Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 12, the lowest and second lowest in the sector respectively. It also has a below-average Value-Momentum and Smartholdings scores of 39 and 37 respectively.

The educator's EQ score has declined 29 points to 12 since its first quarter filing in March 2012 and its forward 12-month price-to-book value trails its peers by 93 percent.

Of the five analysts tracking the stock, one rates it a hold while four rank it a sell or strong sell.

The stock is down over 36 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up 8 percent for the same period, based on Wednesday's close.

Another firm in the Malaysian consumer discretionary sector with a low ARM score is Tan Chong Motors with 17.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)