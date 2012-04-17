UPDATE 2-Baidu posts bleak Q4, but sees business reshuffle driving 2017 growth
* Posts 2nd straight drop in quarterly revenue on China ad curbs
* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/des67s
Shares in Malaysian telecom firm Maxis Berhad, which are up nearly 12 percent year-to-date, show signs of peaking, technical charts suggest.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a bearish divergence as the stock has recorded higher highs and MACD has formed lower highs, suggesting less upside momentum.
The Trend Intensity indicator, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, stood at 43 on Tuesday. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.
The stock is up 2 percent over the past month, in line with the broader market.
CONTEXT:
Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using geometrical averages of historical data. It is an intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout points in a single indicator. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)
* Posts 2nd straight drop in quarterly revenue on China ad curbs
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 Singapore's industrial production in January grew more slowly than expected due to a decline in biomedical manufacturing output, data showed on Friday.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. companies led by tech firms Yahoo Inc, Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp criticized the Trump administration's decision to revoke Obama administration guidance that allowed transgender public school students to use the bathroom of their choice.