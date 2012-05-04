Indonesia's Mayora Indah emerges as the worst performer based on earnings quality (EQ) among 16 firms in the country's consumer staples sector tracked by at least three analysts, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The processed foods maker fares badly with an EQ score of 4, suggesting poor earnings sustainability.

Analysts have cut EPS estimates on the firm for the year ending 2012 by 1.2 percent over the last month.

The company lagged its industry median on gross and net margins for last year.

The company also fares poorly on valuations with a Relative Valuation score of 8. Its forward 12M P/E is 21.3, nearly thrice its 10-year median of 7.7.

The stock is up nearly 42 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up almost 11 percent for the same period, as of Thursday's close.

CONTEXT:

A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region. The lower the RV, the more expensive the stock. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)