MBM Resources emerges as the worst performer based
on earnings quality among 20 firms in Malaysia's consumer
discretionary sector, tracked by at least three analysts,
Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.
The automotive firm has a poor earnings quality (EQ) score
of 11 and analysts have cut EPS estimates for the year ending
2012 by 1.2 percent over the past month.
The stock is down over 4 percent month-to-date, while the
broader index is down 1.51 percent, as of Tuesday's
close.
CONTEXT:
A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals
poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a
company's past operating performance.
