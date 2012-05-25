Malaysia Building Society scores the lowest on
earnings quality among 32 companies in the country's financials
sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine shows.
The financial services firm has a low Earnings Quality (EQ)
of 1, suggesting poor earnings sustainability, and analysts have
cut EPS estimates on the firm for the current year by 4.4
percent in the last 30 days.
The company has below-average SmartHoldings and Analyst
Revision Model (ARM) scores of 46 and 30 respectively.
Its Forward 12 month P/E ratio lags the industry average by
26 percent.
Of four analysts tracking the stock, one rates it a strong
buy, two rank it a hold and one recommends a sell.
The firm currently trades at less than half its intrinsic
value of 4.47 ringgit, as determined by StarMine.
The stock is down over 10 percent month-to-date, while the
broader index is down 1.42 percent for the same period.
Another stock that scores badly on earnings quality within
the financials sector is Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust
with a score of 11.
CONTEXT:
A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates
poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a
company's past operating performance.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease in institutional ownership.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)