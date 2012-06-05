Media Nusantara Citra emerges as a stand-out
performer based on analyst revisions among eight companies in
Indonesia's consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine shows.
The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The firm has a high Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 90
and analysts have raised EPS estimates on the firm by 3.8
percent for the year ending 2012.
It has high SmartHolding score of 93, suggesting potential
increase in institutional ownership.
Its Forward 12M P/E is 14, against a peer average of 20.3.
Four out of five analysts tracking the stock give it strong
buy or buy recommendations and one has a strong sell rating.
The stock is down 23 percent over the past month, while the
broader index is down over 13 percent for the same
period, as of Monday's close.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
