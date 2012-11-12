Indonesia's Media Nusantara Citra emerges as the worst performer based on analyst revisions among 10 firms in the country's consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company scores poorly on the Analyst Revision Model with a score of 4, down from 85 a month ago.

Analysts have cut EPS estimates on the company by 3.7 percent over the past month, for the year ending 2012.

The stock also has a low Relative Valuation score of 20. The lower the RV score, the more expensive the stock.

Its forward 12-month P/E is 18.8 compared to its 10-year median of 13.2.

The stock is up nearly 89 percent year-to-date while the broader index is up 13.4 percent in the same period, based on Friday's close.

Gajah Tunggal leads the sector with an ARM score of 88.

CONTEXT:

The company announced a net profit of 418.3 billion rupiah for the September quarter, up 31 percent from a year ago.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy;Editing by Sunil Nair)