Media Prima Berhad leads on analyst revisions among 18 companies in Malaysia's consumer discretionary sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The media company has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 98, the highest in the sector. This score has increased 28 points over the past 30 days. Media Prima also has high Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) and Earnings Quality (EQ) scores of 90 and 83 respectively. A high Smartholdings (SH) score of 88 suggests a potential increase in institutional ownership.

The company's quarterly net income more than doubled to almost 57 million ringgit between March and June quarters. This is also a 28 percent increase from a year ago.

The stock is trading at 61 percent of its intrinsic value of 3.96 ringgit.

Of the 15 analysts tracking the stock, seven rate it a "strong buy" or "buy", seven have a "hold" and one rates it a "strong sell".

The shares of the company are down nearly eight percent so far this year, while the broader index is up 8.15 percent in the same period, as of Thursday's close.

On the other end of the spectrum, Genting Berhad lags the sector with an ARM score of four.

CONTEXT:

Media Prima said on Aug. 14 its June quarter revenues rose over 6 percent from a year ago to 448 million ringgit. [ID: nKLS8E034a]

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings, and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's Val-Mo model combines relative and intrinsic valuation tools, along with analysts' earnings revisions and price momentum tools. It provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks.

The Earnings Quality model is a percentile (1-100) ranking of stocks based on sustainability of earnings, with 100 representing the highest rank.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease, in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Jijo Jacob)