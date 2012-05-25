Metropolitan Bank and Trust emerges as a stand-out
performer based on analyst revisions among 38 companies in the
Philippines, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The firm has a high Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of
99.
Six out of 11 analysts have raised EPS estimates on the firm
by 10.9 percent for the year ending 2012.
Its high SmartHoldings score of 99 suggests potential
increase in institutional ownership.
Eight out of 10 analysts tracking the stock give it strong
buy or buy recommendations and two have hold ratings.
The stock is down more than 5 percent over the past month,
in line with the broader index
Another firm with a high ARM score is Aboitiz Power
with 98.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
