Metropolitan Bank And Trust lags on earnings quality
among 17 firms in the Philippine financials sector, data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The company has an Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 10, the
lowest in the sector, a decrease of 12 points since May 15.
It also has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 79.
This score has declined 19 points from 98 over the past month,
indicating that analysts are bearish about the stock.
Of the 11 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend a
strong buy or buy, one rates it a hold while two rank it a sell.
The stock currently trades at 86 percent of its intrinsic
value of 114.50 pesos. The stock price is up nearly 6 percent
month-to-date, while the broader index is down marginally
for the same period, based on Wednesday's close.
CONTEXT:
A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals
poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a
company's past operating performance.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
