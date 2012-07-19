Metropolitan Bank And Trust lags on earnings quality among 17 firms in the Philippine financials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company has an Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 10, the lowest in the sector, a decrease of 12 points since May 15.

It also has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 79. This score has declined 19 points from 98 over the past month, indicating that analysts are bearish about the stock.

Of the 11 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend a strong buy or buy, one rates it a hold while two rank it a sell.

The stock currently trades at 86 percent of its intrinsic value of 114.50 pesos. The stock price is up nearly 6 percent month-to-date, while the broader index is down marginally for the same period, based on Wednesday's close.

CONTEXT:

A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)