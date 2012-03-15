Indonesian mining companies fare poorly on analyst revisions
among 77 stocks in the country that are tracked by at least
three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
Vale Indonesia and Timah are ranked the
lowest on StarMine's Analyst Revision Model with scores of 8 and
9 respectively, while Borneo Lumbung is just a notch
higher with 10.
Analysts have lowered EPS estimates on Borneo Lumbung by 8
percent for the year ending 2012 in the past month. Its Earnings
Quality score of 14 also suggests poor earnings sustainability
in the next 12 months.
Analysts have lowered their EPS estimates on Vale Indonesia
by 1.8 percent over the past month. However, EPS estimates on
Timah have been revised upward by 1.4 percent.
CONTEXT:
Under a new rule, foreign ownership in Indonesian mines will
have to be limited to at least 51 percent by the tenth year of
production.
Vale Indonesia is owned By Brazil's Vale SA, the
world's second largest miner.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings
sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past
operating performance.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)