Mortgage Choice emerges as the front-runner on valuations and analyst revisions among 46 firms in Australia's financials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 92 and a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 95, the highest in the sector.

The mortgage broker has a SmartHoldings (SH) score of 78. It has a high Relative Valuation (RV) score of 82 and currently trades at 56 percent of its intrinsic value of A$2.60.

Two of the three analysts tracking the stock recommend a strong buy or buy while one has a sell rating.

The stock is up just over 14 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up 4.87 percent for the same period, based on Tuesday's close.

Another firm in the Australian financials sector with a high Val-Mo score is Abacus Property Group with 92.

CONTEXT:

Mortgage Choice will report its earnings on 23 August 2012.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership.

StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)