Australia's Nexus Energy Ltd lags on analyst
revisions among 39 companies in the country's energy sector
tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine shows.
The oil and gas company has low Analyst Revision (ARM) and
SmartHoldings (SH) scores of 7 and 10 respectively. The low SH
score suggests a potential decline in institutional ownership.
The firm's net margin for for 2012 lags the industry average
by 438 percent. Its free cash flow declined over 64 percent to
negative A$14 million between June 2011 and June 2012. Its net
loss widened nearly 200 percent to A$ 213 million during the
same period.
Nexus' forward 12 month P/BV lags the industry average by 74
percent while its forward 12 month EV/EBITDA also lags that of
its peers by 3 percent.
Of the nine analysts tracking the stock, two give it a
'strong buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and two have a
'sell' rating.
The stock is down nearly 49 percent year-to-date, while the
broader index is up 7.46 percent for the same period, as
of Wednesday's close.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
