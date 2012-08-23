* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/caz22t Shares of Noble Group, which saw a sharp rise in August, look set to reverse.

After rising more than 16 percent this month, the stock seems to face resistance at its 200-day exponential moving average.

The stochastics %K line has cut below the %D line in the overbought zone, which is a negative sign.

The Money Flow Index is at 82. A reading above 80 indicates an overbought zone.

A break above the 200-day EMA, however, could take the stock to S$1.34 levels, a target established at the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement on the fall from S$1.535 levels to S$1.02 levels.

The stock is up 11.5 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up 15.6 percent for the same period. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)