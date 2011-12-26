Dec 26 The spread on Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's credit default swaps widened the most among the 24 actively traded CDS in Singapore this year, data from Thomson Reuters Credit Views shows.

A widening CDS spread indicates a drop in the credit worthiness of a company and growing investor scepticism in its ability to service its debt.

OCBC's 5-year CDS spread stood at 99.045 basis points on Monday, having deteriorated by 143.03 percent year to date and by 5 percent in a month.

DBS Group Holdings, Singapore's largest lender, and United Overseas Bank have also seen their CDS spreads more than double this year.

The three lenders are among the top six companies whose CDS spreads have widened the most in Singapore this year, as the sector faces increasingly challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Graphic on top percentage changes in CDS spreads in Singapore this year: r.reuters.com/jej75s

CONTEXT

OCBC posted a bigger-than-expected 10 percent fall in quarterly profit in the third quarter and signalled a tough outlook.

OCBC shares have fallen about 20 percent this year, while the broader Singapore Straits Times Index is down 16.09 percent. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)