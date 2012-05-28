PEC Ltd and OKP Holdings emerge as the
worst performers based on analysts revisions among 32 companies
in Singapopre's industrials sector, Thomson Reuters StarMine
shows.
The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.
Both firms have a low Analyst Revision Model score of 1.
Analysts have cut EPS estimates on PEC by 44.9 percent for
the year ending June 2012 and on OKP Holdings by 17.8 percent
for the year ending December 2012, over the past month.
PEC has a SmartHoldings score of 2, suggesting potential
decrease in institutional ownership.
The firms score 12 each on StarMine's Earnings Quality
model, suggesting low earnings sustainability.
PEC is down nearly 20 percent over the past month, and OKP
is down over 13 percent while the broader index is down
nearly 7 percent for the same period, as of Friday's close.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings
sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past
operating performance.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)