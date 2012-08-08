Indonesia's Bank Pembangunan leads on a combination of analyst revisions and valuation metrics among 20 companies in the country's financial sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The bank has a high Analyst Revision score of 97 and a Relative Valuation score of 91.

Three out of eight analysts have raised their EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by 7.7 percent since July 30.

The stock trades at 1,000 rupiah against the intrinsic value of 2,419 rupiah, as determined by StarMine.

Its Forward 12-month SmartEstimate P/E is 7.7, againt the peer average of 11.

The stock is up 6.4 percent over the past month, while the sector index is up 3.5 percent, as of Tuesday's close.

Nine out of 10 analysts tracking the stock have buy or strong buy recommendations while one has a hold.

CONTEXT:

In June, the bank said it plans to buy 51 small banks this year

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)