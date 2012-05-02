GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/jyb97s
Shares of Perusahaan Gas which shed nearly 12 percent last month, look set to reverse, technicals suggest.
The stock crossed above its 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving average this week, having formed a Doji candle stick pattern on Monday. A Doji candlestick pattern suggests a potential reversal.
The Relative Strength Index has reached its highest value in the last 14 days, a bullish sign for the stock.
The stock has risen 2.1 percent over the past week in a broader market up 0.6 percent as of Tuesday's close.
CONTEXT:
A Doji forms when a stock's opening and closing price are equal or close to each other and it signals an indecisive market. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman Daga)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.