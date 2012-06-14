* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/can78s
Shares of Indonesia's Perusahaan Gas Negara, which
are down more than 4 percent over the past week, could fall
further, technical charts suggest.
The stock has fallen below the 200-day exponential moving
average and formed a big black candlestick pattern on Thursday.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is negative
and below the signal line.
Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at its 14-day low, which is
bearish.
The stock is down 6 percent over the past month, in line
with the broader index for the same period, as of
Wednesday's close.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)