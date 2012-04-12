Petronas Chemicals Group emerges as a stand-out
performer on earnings metrics among 11 stocks in Malaysia's
materials sector, tracked by at least three analysts, Thomson
Reuters StarMine data shows.
The company has a high Earnings Quality score of 94,
suggesting strong earnings sustainability.
The company's free cash flow for the quarter ended December
2011 stood at 1.38 billion ringgit, about twice its net income
of 735 million ringgit. Earnings backed by strong cash flows
tend to be more sustainable than non-cash earnings.
It also leads the sector on earnings upgrades with analysts
raising EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by 2 percent.
The company has a high SmartHoldings score of 97, suggesting
potential increase in institutional ownership.
Eleven of 17 analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy
or buy recommendations, while three each have hold and sell
ratings.
The stock is up 8.23 percent year-to-date while the broader
index is up 4.34 percent for the same period.
CONTEXT:
On Feb 27, the company announced a Q3 net profit of 735
million ringgit ($238.95 million).
A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals
strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on
a company's past operating performance.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease in institutional ownership.
($1 = 3.0760 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)