Jan 30 Gas trader PetroVietnam Southern Gas and PetroVietnam Fertilizer & Chemicals are standout local stocks on valuations, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data included 11 companies in Vietnam tracked by at least two analysts.

PetroVietnam Southern Gas and PetroVietnam Fertilizer have percentile scores of 90 and 92 respectively, according to StarMine's valuation and momentum model. The model combines four valuation and momentum signals unique to StarMine.

StarMine pegs the intrinsic value of PetroVietnam Gas at 100,047 dong, or 5.3 times its close of 19,000 dong on Monday. StarMine pegs PetroVietam Fertilizer's intrinsic value at 152,661 dong versus its close of 27,300 dong.

Of the two analysts tracking PetroVietnam Gas, one rates it a strong buy while the other has a hold rating. Of the two analysts tracking PetroVietnam Fertiliser one rates it a strong buy and the other has a buy recommendation.

CONTEXT:

Shares in PetroVietnam Southern Gas shares have gained about 2 percent so far this year versus a flat performance in the Hanoi Stock Exchange Index.

Shares in PetroVietnam Fertiliser and Chemicals, the country's biggest listed fertiliser producer, are up 15 percent so far this year. Both companies are subsidiaries of state oil and gas group PetroVietnam.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates firms based on a combination of value and momentum metrics.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Sunil Nair)