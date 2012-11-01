Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Joint Stock Co leads on analyst revisions among 13 companies in Vietnam, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 96, the highest in the sector. Analysts have raised EPS estimates for the year ending December 2012 by 4.5 percent in the last 14 days, after the company released its earnings on Oct 18.

The firm has high Relative Valuation (RV) and Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) scores of 98 and 97 respectively. The higher the RV score, the cheaper the stock compared to its peers.

The net income of the company rose 25 percent on year to 284.6 billion dong for the second quarter of 2012.

All five analysts rating the stock recommend a "strong buy" or "buy".

The stock currently trades at 31 percent of its intrinsic value of 111,185 dong. The stock is up 4.17 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down 1.06 percent for the same period, as of Wednesday's close.

At the other end of the spectrum, Fpt Corp has an ARM score of 29.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings, and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's Val-Mo model combines relative and intrinsic valuation tools, along with analysts' earnings revisions and price momentum tools. It provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks.

StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region. (Reporting By Tripti Kalro; Editing by Sunil Nair)