* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/hep77s

Shares in Philippine Long Distance Telephone slipped below their 200-day Exponential Moving Average, but a Doji candlestick pattern suggests a potential reversal.

The price decline has come on poor volume, with 5-day average volume lagging the 30-day average.

The stochastics oscillator %K line cut its %D line upwards in the oversold zone, a positive sign for the stock.

The stock is down more than 4 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up about 1 percent.

CONTEXT:

A Doji forms when a stock's opening and closing price are equal or close to each other and it signals the market is indecisive. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman Daga)