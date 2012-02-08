Feb 8 Thailand's Preecha Group
is trading at overbought levels and technical charts point to a
reversal.
The stock's Relative Strength index, a momentum oscillator,
shows a negative divergence and is at 76. A level above 70 is
considered overbought.
Shares in the real estate developer hit a high of 1.41
baht, their strongest level since August 2010.
The Average Directional Index which measures the strength of
the current trend is at 74. A reading above 50 generally
indicates a stock is overbought.
For a technical view: link.reuters.com/tad56s
CONTEXT:
The stock has outperformed the benchmark SET Index
so far this year. It has gained about 27 percent in a broader
market up about 8.0 percent.
A negative divergence occurs when a stock touches a new high
but its technical indicators such as the RSI moves lower,
indicating an impending reversal in the stock price.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Anshuman Daga)