Australia's Premier Investments leads on earnings upgrades over the past week among 55 companies in the country's consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts

Ten out of 12 analysts have raised their EPS estimates on the retailer by 11.9 percent since Sept. 22.

Its Analyst Revision score has moved to 99 from 56 a month ago.

It has a forward 12-month dividend yield of 6.5 compared to the peer average of 5.

It also has three analyst upgrades in the past week, the most in the sector.

The stock is up 16.4 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up marginally over the same period, as of Wednesday's close.

CONTEXT:

Premier Investments reported a net profit of $68.2 million for the year ended June 2012, up 68 percent a year ago.

For details see: link.reuters.com/ras82t

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)