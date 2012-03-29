Australia's Prime Media Group leads on a combination of analyst revisions and valuation metrics among 54 consumer discretionary firms in the country, tracked by at least three analysts, Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company has an Analyst Revision score of 98 and a Value-Momentum score of 100.

Seven out of 11 analysts have raised EPS estimates on the media firm for the year ending June 2012 by 6.8 percent since Feb 28.

StarMine pegs the firm's intrinsic value at A$1.42, which is about twice its current price of A$ 0.74.

Its current Forward 12-month P/E is 8.5, compared to its 10-year median of 13.6.

The stock is up 5.7 percent on Thursday, while the broader index is down 0.21 percent.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)