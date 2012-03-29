Australia's Prime Media Group leads on a
combination of analyst revisions and valuation metrics among 54
consumer discretionary firms in the country, tracked by at least
three analysts, Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The company has an Analyst Revision score of 98 and a
Value-Momentum score of 100.
Seven out of 11 analysts have raised EPS estimates on the
media firm for the year ending June 2012 by 6.8 percent since
Feb 28.
StarMine pegs the firm's intrinsic value at A$1.42, which is
about twice its current price of A$ 0.74.
Its current Forward 12-month P/E is 8.5, compared to its
10-year median of 13.6.
The stock is up 5.7 percent on Thursday, while the broader
index is down 0.21 percent.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value
and momentum metrics.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)