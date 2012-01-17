PTT Exploration & Production Pcl is facing the
highest number of analysts' downgrades in Thailand for its full
year earnings, over the past seven days, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine shows.
Five of the 26 analysts tracking the stock have cut their
earnings estimates for PTTEP over the past seven days, with
average earnings revisions of 5.0 percent, the data shows.
The data covered 97 companies in Thailand tracked by at
least three analysts.
PTTEP's October-December earnings per share is expected to
come in 3.9 percent below the consensus estimate, according to
StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places more weight on recent
forecats by top-rated analysts.
The country's top oil and gas explorer reports fourth
quarter earnings on January 23.
CONTEXT:
Of the 26 analysts covering PTTEP, 12 rate the stock as a
strong buy or buy, 12 rate it as a hold and two have a sell or
strong sell recommendation.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Anshuman Daga)