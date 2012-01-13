The spread on QBE Insurance's credit default swaps widened the most in a week among the 52 actively traded CDS in Australia, data from Thomson Reuters Credit Views shows.

A widening CDS spread indicates a drop in the credit worthiness of a company and growing investor scepticism in its ability to service its debt.

QBE Insurance's 5-year CDS spread stood at 398.11 basis points on Thursday, having deteriorated by 17.4 percent in a week.

The deterioration comes after the company said its 2011 net profit would fall by as much as 50 percent due to record catastrophe claims, sending its shares down to their lowest in eight years.

S&P report on QBE's profit warning (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)