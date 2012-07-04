(Fixes typo in headline)
Raffles Education Corp looks the most expensive
among nine stocks in Singapore's consumer discretionary sector,
data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The data includes companies tracked by at least three
analysts. Raffles fares badly on the Relative Valuation Model
with a score of 8. The lower the RV score, the more expensive
the stock.
The company's forward 12-month P/E is 25.4 against the
10-year median of 18.5. Its EV/EBITDA is 39.3 against the peer
average of 10.7, according to StarMine data.
Raffles' low earnings quality score of 6 suggests poor
earnings sustainability.
It also fares badly in the SmartHoldings Model with a score
of 23, suggesting potential decrease in institutional ownership.
The stock is up 5.4 percent over the past month, while the
broader index is up 7.27 percent for the same period
based on Tuesday's close.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different
ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it
compared with all other stocks in the same region.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
