Shares in Thailand's Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding made a shooting star candlestick on Thursday and a doji candlestick on Friday, and are facing resistance at 43 baht.

The stock is in an uptrend, trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving average. A shooting star is considered a bearish pattern in an uptrend.

However, a move above 43 baht could push the stock higher.

The chart below shows an ascending triangle pattern, which is considered bullish and a continuation pattern.

A break above 43 levels with huge volume could push the stock higher. The MACD is bullish and above the 0 line and the ADX, which measures the strength of the current trend, has moved up to 18 from a low of 12.

For a technical view: link.reuters.com/cyh45s (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)