Shares in Thailand's Ratchaburi Electricity Generating
Holding made a shooting star candlestick on Thursday
and a doji candlestick on Friday, and are facing resistance at
43 baht.
The stock is in an uptrend, trading above its 50-day and
200-day moving average. A shooting star is considered a bearish
pattern in an uptrend.
However, a move above 43 baht could push the stock higher.
The chart below shows an ascending triangle pattern, which
is considered bullish and a continuation pattern.
A break above 43 levels with huge volume could push the
stock higher. The MACD is bullish and above the 0 line and the
ADX, which measures the strength of the current trend, has moved
up to 18 from a low of 12.
